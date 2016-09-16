Sheep racing will be a baa-rmy attraction at village show

The race is on to find the best woolly jumper in Northumberland, as sheep racing is back at tomorrow’s Whalton Village Show.

Sixteen sheep and their handmade jockeys will compete over four races to win the Whalton Derby.

The show, from 11am to 5pm, combines the traditional fruit, flower, vegetable show with all the trappings of a great fun family day out.

It also includes a fully costumed display of stunt jousting by Les Amis d’Onno’s Knights of the North; canine brilliance in the Bow Wow Circus; classic cars and a dog show. Adults £6, children £3, family £15, concs £4.