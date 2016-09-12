Shopper has purse stolen in Morpeth charity shop

Police are appealing for witnesses following a purse theft in Morpeth.

It happened in the British Heart Foundation charity shop on Bridge Street in Morpeth, between 11am and 11.07am on Tuesday, September 6.

A shopper left her purse inside her bag hanging on her pushchair while she browsed inside the shop.

But she discovered the bright red/ orange Laura Ashley purse had been stolen. It contained cash and bank cards but also family photos with great sentimental value.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the shop or nearby area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 335 of 06/09/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.