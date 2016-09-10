Shopping centre team welcomes Filipa

Events and production graduate Filipa Conceicao has joined the team at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth – taking on the position of assistant centre manager.

The 28-year-old has experience of working on a number of events across the North East, including the Sage Jazz Festival.

She will be working alongside the centre manager Medi Parry and will be helping to deliver the town’s busy diary of events.

Filipa, a graduate from Teesside University, is taking over the role from Zoe Christopher, who is leaving Sanderson Arcade to take up a new marketing opportunity in Newcastle.