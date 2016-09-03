Short-list delight for manager

The manager of the Age UK shop in Morpeth has been short-listed for a prestigious charity award.

Cecilie Cromar‘s work has been recognised by a leading charity sector magazine, which has named her as one of the five finalists in the Volunteer Manager category at the Third Sector Awards 2016.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on September 14.

As well as recruiting a diverse group of volunteers, with ages ranging from 17 to 88, she works tirelessly to ensure that individual team members develop their abilities and is proud of the fact that a number of volunteers have found paid employment with her support.

Cecilie has been the manager of the shop in Newgate Street since it opened in June 1999 and has played a big part in building its excellent reputation.

She has also retained two of her original volunteers - Edna Lumley and Pat Robertson – who are still active in the shop team 17 years later.

“It’s great that Age UK Morpeth has been recognised for the work we do each day the shop is open,” she said.

Cecilie was also instrumental in recognising when one of the volunteers had suffered a stroke and her intervention meant they were able to get the help they needed.

Steve Wooldridge, head of retail operations at Age UK, said the charity will ‘keep everything crossed for Cecilie on September 14’.