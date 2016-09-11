Show of support for WASPI at meetings

A national campaign set up last year is continuing to gain support in Northumberland.

The first of the events in relation to Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) took place in Morpeth and it was hosted by town Mayor Andrew Tebbutt.

The well-attended meeting heard from Janice Hunter and Sheila Parker, who spoke with passion about WASPI and outlined how they believe the pension age changes and a lack of notice have affected their lives.

The campaign was founded to protest the ‘unfair’ way the equalisation of the State Pension Age was implemented through the Pensions Act 1995 and Pensions Act 2011, leaving the women affected by the raised recipient age (those born in 1951 onwards) with ‘little or no time to make alternative financial plans’.

Many of those who attended commented how inspiring they had found the talks.

In Longhorsley the following day, Susan Beevers – co-ordinator for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency WASPI group – spoke to the local WI about the campaign.

The village has famous connections with women’s rights because it was from there that Emily Wilding Davison set off to go to London in the summer of 1913 and she then died after stepping in front of the King’s horse at the Derby.

Members of Longhorsley WI agreed to put the motion to support WASPI up through their hierarchy and attempt to get support from the WI at national level.