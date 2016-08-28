Sisters sign up for big run in aid of charity

The owner of a ladies-only fitness club in Morpeth will be putting her best foot forward with her sister next month as they are taking part in a famous race to support a good cause.

Angela Brown has completed the 13.1-miles Great North Run a number of times in the past, but this year is the first time she will be running alongside her sister, Beverley Armstrong.

They will both be running for Tiny Lives, which is based at the RVI hospital in Newcastle.

The charity supports premature and sick newborn babies and their families – the team at the special care baby unit looked after Beverley’s daughter Brooke when she was born ten years ago weighing just 3lb 7oz.

Angela is a mum of twins and she is also the manager of the Healthlands Ladies Fitness gym based in Sanderson Arcade. She said it is an ideal place to get motivated for the challenge ahead.

She added: “It’s a great atmosphere to prepare for the challenge of the Great North Run. Everyone is really supportive, including all the staff and the members at Healthlands.

“We really pride ourselves on having a lovely family atmosphere and have mothers and daughters, and even grandmothers and grand-daughters, who are members and come to the gym together.

“I first did the Great North Run in 1987, but this will be very special as we’re doing it together and for a charity that does such fantastic work at the RVI.”

Centre manager Medi Parry, who is also taking part in this year’s run, wished Angela and Beverley the very best on behalf of the arcade.