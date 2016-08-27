Spare a Minna and take a Pikku at this

A new hairdressing experience salon and children’s clothing boutique for children has opened in Morpeth.

Pikku is the brainchild of mum-of-two Minna Scaife, who also offers similar services at her premises in Gosforth.

Ms Scaife came up with the concept of a unique shop that combined children’s hairdressing with an exclusive retail outlet selling a selection of fashion brands not readily available on the high streets in the North East.

The second branch of Pikku opened in Morpeth’s Newgate Street following the success of the first outlet.

And the hard work of the team paid off with news earlier this month that Pikku had won a bronze medal in the national Junior Design Awards.

Ms Scaife said: “I am so proud of what we have achieved with Pikku in a relatively short period of time, and our customer loyalty is second to none, which is a testament to the level of service and attention we give to each and every customer.”

The business aims to transform what can be a stressful haircut for little ones into a fun experience, which is relaxing for both children and parents alike.

All team members at Pikku have received special training, including work with the North East Autism Society, to ensure they can also provide an enjoyable hair-cutting experience for children with autism, many of whom can struggle with having their tresses trimmed.

“We have over 150 five star reviews on Facebook alone, which is truly incredible,” said Ms Scaife.

“We are looking forward to introducing everyone in Morpeth to fun Pikku experiences.”