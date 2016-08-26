Spate of quad bike thefts in county

Police are asking farmers to keep a close eye on their quad bikes.

Officers have received regular reports of these vehicles being targeted by thieves in recent weeks, with the latest offence reported to have taken place in the Mitford area on Monday between midnight and 6.30am.

Neighbourhood inspector Kevin Oates said: “Quad bikes are an essential piece of kit for most farmers and are valuable assets that are expensive to replace.

“Our best advice is to ask quad owners to think about crime prevention so they don’t make easy for thieves to ride off with them.

“Recent quad thefts have seen many Honda machines going missing, so this is a reminder to all owners of Honda quads to ensure your quad is secure at all times, identifiable and follow our crime prevention steps.

“We’re also asking members of the rural community to report suspicious activity to us on 101 so we can do all we can to stop thieves in their tracks.”

Police are also advising farmers to keep an eye out for stray quads or other pieces of farming machinery they may spot in unusual places, as thieves are known to steal a piece of machinery and hide it on the land so they can come back later when it is quiet to spirit it away.

Police advice on various issues that farmers should be aware of is available at www.northumbria.police.uk/advice_and_information/crime_prevention/rural_and_farm_crime