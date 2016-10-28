Special event to celebrate county

A special event to celebrate everything that is wonderful about the county will take place next year.

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to make plans for the first Northumberland Day, on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

It will be part of a longer celebration of Northumbrian life, community, history and culture, with a series of events taking place in the run-up to it and in the days after it, including the Northumberland County Show on May 29.

Northumberland Day comes after 15 months of planning by Langley Castle. It is hoped that it will become an annual affair.

Ways to celebrate Northumberland Day include flying the county flag, decorating a window in red and yellow, organising a street party, or holding a special event.

As part of this, Langley Castle is keen to find a sponsor, or sponsors, of a big event or centrepiece for Northumberland Day that will be a huge talking point.

It is keen to hear from any organisations wishing to be involved at this level. To register your interest, email NDay@catapultpr.co.uk