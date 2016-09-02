Still time to enter awards for town businesses

Businesses trading in the town centre are being reminded that they have only a few days left to get their entries in for the inaugural Heart of Morpeth awards.

Trophies are up for grabs in eight categories, ranging from Independent Retailer of the Year and Business Manager of the Year to Young Achiever of the Year and Community Engagement/Project Award.

A special Emily Wilding Davison award will also be presented to a businesswoman or female employee to highlight the contribution women make to the business, service or retail sectors in Morpeth town centre.

All the winners will be presented with their accolades at an awards evening to be held at the Riverside Lodge, High Stanners, on Wednesday, October 19.

Entry forms have been hand-delivered to shops and other businesses. Completed forms need to be received at Lumley House, Sanderson Arcade, by the end of Monday.

The forms can still be downloaded online at www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/business-awards