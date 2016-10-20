Stobhill streetscape scheme is scrapped

The controversial streetscape scheme in the Stobhill area of Morpeth has been scrapped.

As a result, the public meeting at St Aidan’s Parish Hall at 6.30pm this evening that was going to feature campaigner Sarah Gayton has been cancelled.

The works in the Shields Road/First Avenue/Jobling Crescent area, which were due to start on October 3, were initially postponed for more consultation after safety concerns were raised by residents and members of the Northumberland Low Vision Action Group.

But in a statement today, Northumberland County Council’s director of local services and housing delivery, Paul Jones, said: “Due to a growing level of concern among local people and a lack of public support, we have come to the conclusion that this scheme will no longer go ahead.

“We remain committed to making some improvements for pedestrians and road safety generally in the Stobhill area, and will be considering local priorities.”

Local Morpeth town councillors Johnny Wearmouth and Alison Byard had also spoken out against the project, which was going to be a pilot for the county so officers could assess its impact.

Rachael Hogg, a local resident who had been at the forefront of the campaign against the scheme, said: “I am delighted that this unpopular and controversial project has been scrapped.

“As the weeks have gone by, it has become more and more obvious that people simply did not want it to go ahead. This is a victory for common sense and democracy.”