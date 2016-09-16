Storms cut power to 38,000 premises in North East

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Around 38,000 homes and businesses suffered power cuts last night as storms raged across the North East.

Readers took some dramatic images of the lightning over Alnwick in the early hours and caught the power of the storms, which were sporadic and intense in parts of the region, on video.

Dramatic picture of lightning over Alnwick in the early hours of Friday, September 16.

By midday today, Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for running the power network across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, had restored power to around 28,000 customers.

Engineers successfully diverting electricity through alternative routes on its network and the electricity distributor is continuing to monitor the weather, taking action with additional staff being drafted in to repair the damage caused. Northern Powergrid also had its helicopter ready to fly today, weather conditions permitting, to carry out network inspections and help spot any damage so repairs can be carried out as soon as possible.

Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s head of network operations, said: “We have invested in maintaining and upgrading our network but weather like the intense, sporadic lightning storms we saw this morning across parts of our region can cause damage to our power network. We’d like to reassure our customers that our engineers will continue to work throughout the day, diverting electricity through alternative routes on our network and coordinating repairs so we can restore power for customers who are still affected and we thank them for their patience.”

The company reminded customers that its website, northernpowergrid.com, has an easy-to-use power cut map and reporting service which customers can use to log a power cut, get updates and find advice about what to do in a power cut. It is encouraging customers to take a minute today to bookmark the website on their mobile phone.

Northern Powergrid’s 24/7 Twitter (@northpowergrid) and Facebook pages are providing regular updates and advice to customers and local communities.

It is urging anyone who spots any damaged cables or other equipment not to approach the area, but to report it immediately by calling 105 the new, free, easy-to-remember national phone line which will route people to Northern Powergrid. The electricity distributor can also be contacted on 0800 66 88 77

Power cut advice and tips include: in the North East and 0800 375 675 in Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

bookmark Northern Powergrid’s online power cut map and reporting service on your mobile devices – www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts

have a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including 105 the new, free national power cut phone line, easily accessible.

turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)

keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored

keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – they’re much safer than candles

check on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives

ensure you have warm clothing and blankets handy if weather cold and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it

only call 999 in the event of an emergency.