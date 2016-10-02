Successful social day for bulldog charity

A recently established bulldog rescue and re-homing charity based in Morpeth raised funds and awareness at its first social event.

Geordie Bullies started as a walking group for owners of these dogs by Wilf Rees just 30 months ago.

There was a good attendance at Geordie Bullies SprinGBoard's first social event.

The retired teacher, who worked at King Edward VI School for many years, was surprised at how quickly the number of members grew to 400, with people travelling from as far afield as Carlisle and Middlesbrough to join in the monthly walks.

He then joined forces with fellow bulldog owners Helen Edwards, a local businesswoman, and Clair Knox, a teacher.

Collectively, they decided that as the requests to provide help re-homing and rescuing bulldogs increased, the decision to seek charitable status was an obvious direction.

This was achieved in early August – the organisation is called Geordie Bullies SprinGBoard – and the number of members has risen to more than 1,500 across the UK.

The recent event was held in Jesmond and over 70 owners and their dogs came along.

Whilst it was essentially a social meet, almost £500 was raised on the day to help with the charity’s activities.

Wilf said: “It has been an amazing journey so far. Rapid growth and meeting such remarkable people reminds you of the public’s generosity and kindness in relation to easing the suffering of animals.

“I grew up with dogs, but only became an owner again after I retired. This breed is special. Gentle, adorable with kids, and such comics.”

For more details about the charity, contact Wilf, Helen or Clair via email – geordiebullies@gmail.com