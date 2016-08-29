Tall Ships ahoy! The fleet sails out of Blyth

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

What a magnificent sight. The Tall Ships put on a fantastic spectacle as they left Northumberland this afternoon.

Our slideshow of pictures by John Tuttiett Photography captures the climax to the four-day extravaganza, when more than 20 vessels hoisted their sails to leave Port of Blyth and set off for the 500-nautical-mile journey to Gothenburg in Sweden.

The Tall Ships leave Blyth. Picture by John Tuttiett Photography

The Parade of Sail took them down the coast to St Mary's Island and then out to see for the 18-day journey.

