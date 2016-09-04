Team backs campaign

Members of Northumbria Police’s Op Dragoon team are supporting a European day of action to reduce the number of people killed on our roads.

The campaign by European road safety network TIPSOL is aimed at motorists and other road users across the continent and it is hoping that September 21 will be the world’s first European Day Without A Road Death.

As well as continuing to educate people about dangers on the roads, Op Dragoon is encouraging people to highlight the initiative by sending the force pictures of them doing a number zero with their hands or using road-related objects.

Chief Inspector John Heckels said: “We want you all to be involved in this campaign.”