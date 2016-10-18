Thieves steal jewellery from Northumberland caravan site

Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery was stolen from a caravan in Northumberland.

The burglary happened at a caravan on Sandy Bay Caravan Site, North Seaton, near Ashington, on Sunday at 7.53pm.

Thieves stole a 20-inch- long 9ct gold chain and locket, approximately one-and-a-half-inches long by one inch wide, with scroll engraving to the top left hand corner on a diagonal. The locket has family photographs inside.

Also taken were a silver Pandora bracelet, filled with charms, with a safety chain; a Memories watch, about the size of a two pence piece; and a silver Pandora necklace with two charms.

Anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may be offered these items for sale.

Call police on 101, quoting reference number 995 of 16/10/16, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.