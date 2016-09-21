Three vehicle collision on busy Morpeth road

One of the main roads into Morpeth town centre was closed following an incident at Castle Square this morning.

Officers from Northumbria Police and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were called to deal with a three vehicle collision close to the Mafeking roundabout at 11.22am.

Diversions were put in place, but police were able to re-open the road at about 1pm.

It is not believed that anyone was seriously injured in the incident.