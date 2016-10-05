Tourism boom set to continue as Northumberland lands Family Traveller Award

Northumberland has been named as the best place in the UK for families to visit, landing the top prize at an awards ceremony last night.

The county triumphed in the 2016 Family Traveller Awards, winning Best UK Region for Families at the ceremony at The White Company’s flagship store in London.

From more than 1,600 nominations across the 25 award categories, a shortlist of just over 300 was drawn up by the Family Traveller team before going to a public vote and expert judging from a panel including the Family Traveller editor Jane Anderson; broadcaster and writer Mariella Frostrup; the BBC’s Simon Reeve; travel editor of The Times, Jane Knight; and Elle magazine’s travel and lifestyle director, Sue Ward Davies.

There was also joy for accommodation providers Coastal Retreats, which was runner-up in the Best UK Accommodation – Group category.

Northumberland’s victory is a good omen for the 2016 British Travel Awards next month, in which the county is the only one in the North East to be nominated for Best UK Holiday County/Destination.

Jude Leitch, director of Northumberland Tourism, said: “We are thrilled with this award. We were up against strong competition in the category so to be recognised as the best by both the judges and the public shows Northumberland has something really great to offer visitors of all ages, including families.

“From the wilds of Northumberland National Park, Kielder Water and Forest Park and the North Pennines, to the beautiful sandy beaches and seaside towns on our coast, there is something for everyone. We hope this will inspire travellers young and old to discover Northumberland for themselves.”