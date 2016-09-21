Traffic at a standstill after collision in Morpeth

Big queues are forming on the roads around Morpeth town centre following an incident at Castle Square this morning.

Northumbria Police was called to a three vehicle collision close to the Mafeking roundabout at 11.22am.

Officers from the force and Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were sent out to the scene and are dealing with the incident. It is not believed that anyone has been seriously injured.

Diversions have been put in place.