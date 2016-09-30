Traffic chaos after crash closes northbound A1 in Northumberland

Motorists are experiencing severe delays on the northbound A1 in Northumberland following an earlier crash near Morpeth.

The road was reported to have reopened a couple of hours ago, but there are also conflicting reports remaining closed and traffic being diverted off the A1 through Morpeth via the A197 and A192.

At 4pm, Northumbria Police issued the following statement: ‘The A1 is heavily congested following an earlier collision northbound by Morpeth. Please avoid the area if at all possible.

‘If you’re travelling north then our advice is to leave the A1 at Seaton Burn and use an alternative route.

‘Tailbacks are currently all the way back to Stannington from the collision north of Morpeth near to Bywell.

‘Please remain patient while we try and get things moving. The road is open but moving very slowly through the roadworks in the area.’

However, a 4.30pm alert from Highways England reads: ‘The A1 is closed northbound between the A197 (Clifton) and the A192 (Northgate) due to a multi-vehicle collision and fuel spillage. Traffic is being diverted via the A197 toward Morpeth then the A192 to rejoin the A1 at Northgate.’

The initial statement from police said: ‘At around 1pm, officers received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the stretch of road that is currently down to just one lane due to roadworks.

‘Thankfully nobody has been seriously injured, but the incident has blocked the road and traffic is at a standstill.

‘Emergency services are doing all they can to get things moving’ but motorists travelling north are advised to use an alternative route until the vehicles involved can be moved.

‘Those currently stuck in the congestion are asked to remain patient as we do all we can to clear the road.’