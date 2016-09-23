Transplant patient aims for world record

An inspirational sportsman is hoping to win medals and even set a new world record when he battles it out in the Australian Transplant Games.

Ryan Dobinson, 21, from Ponteland, will compete alongside team members Duncan Hall, 28, Charlene Henry, 28, and Steven Gardner, 25 – who are all Young Adult Kidney Patients at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

Ryan was born with a debilitating kidney condition. When it was found that he had a rare tissue type and that it would be difficult to find a matching donor, his mother Gill Childs decided to donate her own kidney in order to save her son’s life.

Although the youngest, Ryan is the group’s most decorated member having won gold in the 100m sprint, discus, shot put and ball throw, as well as silver in the long jump, at the Melbourne Games. He has also won two medals at the World Transplant Games for javelin and discus, and 27 medals from the British Transplant Games.

He said: “My dream is to set the new world record for the javelin. I’ve been training every Tuesday for more than three years at Morpeth High School with my trainer Hemant Desai and I’m so close now that it has become my main ambition for the Games.”

The trip has been funded by the Freeman Hospital’s Young Adult Kidney Fund, alongside a £1,500 grant from the British Kidney Patient Association and contributions from the Tyneside Kidney Patients Association.

The group has also been fund-raising for the Games, which take place in Western Sydney. They start tomorrow and run until October 1.