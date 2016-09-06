Two new executives join the team at nutritional business

Morpeth-based Pharma Nord has appointed Sarah Chapman as marketing executive and Antonia Edwards as PR executive.

Ms Chapman joins Pharma Nord with a wealth of experience in graphic design and leading marketing campaigns, having worked ten years in the industry.

Meanwhile, Ms Edwards has extensive experience in the public relations field.

Together they will be responsible for promoting and creating brand awareness for the nutritional healthcare company, in turn supporting its ambitious growth plans.

Ms Chapman is delighted with her new post.

She said: “I am excited to join Pharma Nord. It is an established brand that is renowned for high-quality products and expertise within the vitamins and nutritional supplements industry.”