Upgrade boost for facilities at leisure centre

Gym and fitness facilities at Ponteland Leisure Centre have been given a major upgrade.

The gym and free weights rooms now boast a wide range of state-of-the-art training equipment, new decor and new flooring.

Northumberland County Council and Active Northumberland have purchased 55 pieces of Technogym equipment to replace the 20-year-old machines previously in use.

This includes 21 cardio machines, 13 resistance machines, rehabilitation equipment, six free weights machines and more than 2,800kg of free weights.

The most eye-catching items are two new skills mills for resistance running and an Omnia station, which features an array of adjustable weights and resistance attachments such as a ‘landmine’ medicine ball, gymnastic rings and battle ropes.

Acting centre manager Helen Mason said: “The gym and weights rooms have been completely transformed to better meet the expectations of modern gym users.

“I’m delighted with the results and our customers are too.

“The equipment we have bought is stylish, modern, and dynamic to work with. It’s the same standard you would expect to find in prestigious gyms and fitness centres up and down the country.

“I’m pretty sure that we now have a piece of kit to work every muscle in the body.”