Useful funds raised at event and by team

A Morpeth-based charity has announced that it has raised £10,000 from its recent second annual Golf Day and Great North Run team.

The valuable funds collected through these events will help local fitness instructors and complementary therapists with MS Research and Relief Fund (MSRRF) provide free support to people with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

The golf event, which took place at Arcot Hall in Cramlington, was a great success. It included raffle prizes, special golf challenge holes such as longest drive with a ping pong ball and a watering hole at the 15th.

MSRRF, which provides services from its base at Benmar House in Stobhillgate and outreach services in the North East, worked closely with the region’s golf community and chief sponsor Tiger Tiger.

The charity’s team of 30 runners for the Great North Run included a service user with MS taking part in a wheelchair and a group of 11 from Nuffield Health.

MSRRF teamed up with the MS Society to allow its runners to receive massages and refreshments at the MS Society’s tent in the charity village at the end of the run.