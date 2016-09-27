VIDEO: Fascinating footage of Holy Island’s tidal causeway

A car after the two people had been rescued by Seahouses RNLI.

A fascinating insight into how the tide moves in over Holy Island’s causeway has been produced using drone footage.

Berwick-based Sky Vantage Productions has made the time-lapse film.

There have been numerous incidents of vehicles getting stuck on the causeway this year.

It is hoped the film will raise awareness of the potential dangers and encourage more people to heed the safe crossing times.

