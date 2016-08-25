Village all set for another big show

This year’s Mitford Village Show will take place on Saturday from 2pm.

Exhibitors are very welcome to bring their exhibits between 8.30am and 11.30am. Cakes and tea are available once the event, which has an excellent reputation, begins.

For more details, call show chairman Brian Talkes on 01670 517952.

