Warm up the winter at session

Have your say

An ageing well winter warmer event will be held tomorrow.

Join the group for a cuppa and a chat, and find out more about staying active, safe and well, local activities and volunteering opportunities that are happening near you.

It takes place at Merton Hall, Merton Road, Ponteland, from 9.30am to noon.

The event is free to attend. Drop in when you are able to.

