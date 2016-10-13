WATCH: Official opening of £2m training centre in Blyth

The Duchess of Northumberland yesterday officially opened a £2million training centre which aims to help strengthen Blyth’s position in the offshore energy market.

Following the completion of building works on phase two of the Blyth Education and Community Hub (BEACH), which has been set up by the Port of Blyth, to help prepare the UK port services, offshore and renewable workforces of the future, partners Port Training Services, Newcastle University and Northumberland College have now moved into their new spaces within the development.

Jennie Beaumont, Ian Palmer and Muhsin Jumas from Northumberland College with the Duchess of Northumberland. Picture by Jane Coltman

And yesterday, the Duchess joined partners in the scheme, business leaders and representatives from local government for an opening reception and celebratory afternoon tea.

The centre will enable Port of Blyth’s training subsidiary Port Training Services to develop its offering of NVQs and plant training while enhancing its delivery of apprenticeships and community engagement.

Newcastle University’s Emerson Cavitation Tunnel Laboratory, at the centre, will provide a world-class environment for the study of propulsion, water turbine, coating technology, ice research and numerous other niche areas of research.

Northumberland College’s wind turbine technician training facility is to be backed and certificated by international renewable energy training and certification body BZEE.

