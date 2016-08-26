WATCH: Tall Ships in Blyth for start of regatta

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The North Sea Tall Ships Regatta 2016 is now well and truly under way with large crowds flocking to the waterfront in Blyth for the first day of the event.

The video above shows the scene from the water with the Tall Ships berthed in the Port of Blyth at the North, Commissioners and Dun Cow Quays.

They will be here until Monday when they head out to race across the North Sea to Gothenburg, in Sweden, following a weekend packed full of events and entertainment.

Opening the event, Northumberland County Council leader, Grant Davey, said: "This is the biggest ever event we have hosted for Northumberland and I can’t tell you how pleased I am to see all these magnificent ships lined up along the Quayside. It really is an awe-inspiring sight."



Find our live blog on the homepage to follow all of the action from across the weekend, which is expected to see around 500,000 people descend on the town.

Northumberland County Council, in partnership with the Port of Blyth and Sail Training International, is hosting the prestigious regatta - the only one in the UK this year. Fergusons of Blyth, one of the UK’s leading privately owned haulage companies and the biggest in the North East, is the principal sponsor for the event in celebration of their 90th anniversary.

The Dar Mlodziezy is the largest of the Tall Ships at Blyth. Picture by Ben O'Connell

