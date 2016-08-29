WATCH: Tall Ships leave Blyth in spectacular Parade of Sail

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The North Sea Tall Ships Regatta reached its climax today with a stunning Parade of Sail.

The majestic Tall Ships set sail from Blyth this afternoon, in what was a fitting finale to the four-day nautical extravaganza the town has hosted over the bank holiday weekend.

One of the Tall Ships in the Parade of Sail.

The ships started to leave the port at about 12.45pm. The fleet set sail south along the coast towards St Mary’s Lighthouse before heading to a point several miles off the coast to prepare for the race start to Gothenburg, Sweden.

Ships in the Parade of Sail included Dar Mlodziezy, of Poland, which was the largest vessel at the regatta; the Shtandart, from Russia, which is a replica of the 1703 frigate built by Peter the Great; and Lord Nelson, from Hartlepool.