When sugar addiction goes sour

Diabetes is on the increase, our sugar consumption is becoming out of control and consumers and the Government are increasingly seeing the need to limit the sugars we eat.

Imagine carrying around a kilo of sugar — this is the amount the average consumer consumes in a fortnight.

We are fast becoming a nation of addicts, addicted to sugar. Whether this be in the form of sweet treats, processed foods or drinks, the result is the same — one third of the UK population is now classified as pre-diabetic.

In fact, research from Diabetes UK showed that in 2016 the number of people living with diabetes reached over four million, an increase of more than 65 per cent over the past decade. It is also thought that there are over half a million people with undiagnosed Type 2 diabetes.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) recently stated that sugar is the number one food issue. This follows research by the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN). Both recommend that the amount of sugar consumed needs to reduce to help address obesity and diabetes crises and reduce the risk of tooth decay.

High intake of sugar also increases the risk of stroke, heart disease and even some cancers.

However, research by Mintel has shown that the majority of consumers in European markets are cutting back on their consumption. Indeed, 65 per cent of UK consumers agree that a healthy diet should be low in sugar.

There are natural steps that can be taken to control blood glucose levels and ensure we make the most of sugars in our food.

Research published in Panminerva Medica in June 2014 showed that an extract of maqui berries, known as Delphinol, can lower blood glucose by reducing the speed at which glucose is absorbed into the bloodstream. The active ingredient delphinidin inhibits the sodium glucose co-transporter (SGLT), which facilitates the uptake of glucose into the intestinal tissue and blood, thus avoiding the sharp spikes in blood sugar that can follow eating.

High blood sugar can also be a sign of chromium deficiency. This trace mineral is found in small quantities of green leafy vegetables, poultry and nuts.

