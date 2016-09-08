Wind turbines impact TV signals

New wind turbines are affecting the television reception of nearby residents, but work is taking place to rectify the problem.

Infinis Energy has recently constructed the nine-turbine North Steads Wind Farm, at Maiden’s Hall and Steadsburn, as well as the neighbouring four windmill scheme known as the Sisters Wind Farm, near Widdrington Village.

But, since the schemes went operational, local residents have complained about their television signals deteriorating.

The issues are being caused primarily by the North Steads development, but some households may be affected by the Sisters project. Infinis has vowed to resolve the problems.

Project manager Richard Buckland said: “Infinis takes its role within the communities it operates very seriously.

“Once we were made aware of deterioration in television reception we appointed independent consultants to carry out a TV signal survey.

“That survey has now been completed and the results indicate that a number of properties, primarily in and around the Hadston area, have seen a disturbance in television reception as a result of the newly operational wind farm.

“We apologise to those that have been affected and we are aiming to rectify the issue as soon as possible and have commissioned a local company to help us manage this work.”

Anyone in the area who feels their TV disruption is related to the Infinis windfarms and has not registered the problem can email alda.forbes@infinis.com or call 0131 2432393.

Give your name, address, contact number and details of the issues being experienced.

At East Chevington Parish Council on Monday, Coun Thelma Morse said her reception was terrible. Coun Scott Dickinson said he had received about 20 individual complaints.