Witness appeal after assault in Morpeth town centre

A man was assaulted at a taxi rank in Morpeth last weekend.

The incident happened in the Market Place area at 1.50am on Sunday, August 21. A 58-year-old man was in the taxi queue when he intervened in a argument.

He was assaulted by a man, suffering punches and kicks to his face. The offender then left with another man in a taxi.

The injured man went to the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital near Cramlington with a head wound and was released following treatment.

The offender is described as a white man, aged mid 20s to mid 30s, approximately 5ft 8-10ins tall, having a medium build and a Newcastle accent. He has dark hair and he was wearing a grey polo shirt.

Anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, or anyone with information about the offence, is asked to contact police.

Call 101, quoting reference number 133 of 21/08/16, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.