Youngsters get a taste of the world of work

Dozens of Morpeth youngsters went on an exciting trip to North Tyneside to get a taste of the world of work.

The Year 8 cohort at Newminster Middle School and Technology College attended its first off-site Careers Conference at industrial training specialist AIS Connect’s 20-acre training village near North Shields.

Newminster Middle School and Technology College pupil Brooklyn Henderson with Mandy Whitfield of AIS Connect in the rope training area. Picture by Jane Coltman.

As well as careers’ talks from business ambassadors from scores of industries, pupils were taken on tours of AIS’s facilities to give them an insight into real working environments and the training required to get into various industries.

During the session using the speed-dating style, they grilled the employers and ambassadors to get a flavour of career pathways and typical working days.

The afternoon workshops were delivered by the Army, Northumbria Police, RAF and Navy.

Newminster head of school Elizabeth Kinninment said: “It was fantastic to be given the opportunity to bring our Year 8 students to our first off-site Careers Conference.

“We have been extremely impressed with the support AIS has provided and how welcoming the company has been.

“At Newminster, we’re committed to getting students to think about what they might want to do for a job in the future from a very early stage.

“Being able to offer our students the opportunity to experience a live working environment like this has been invaluable.” Some of the students came to the event, which was facilitated by Carole Richards from Northumberland Education Business Partnership, dressed in business attire.

One of the participating pupils, 12-year-old Eve Haines, said: “I’ve really enjoyed coming here today and I’ve learnt a lot.

“It’s good to be able to talk to people about their jobs and what they do every day. It’s completely different to being at school and has shown me lots of different options.”

Charlie Guthrie, marketing manager at AIS, said the company was delighted to invite Newminster to its facility.

He added: “Inspiring people and helping them progress in their careers is something we do day-in, day-out, so it was great to give these pupils the chance to learn more about what’s available to them in the future if they work hard.

“We hope they’ll go away believing the world is their oyster and anything is possible.”