Major boost for Northumberland port

A Northumberland harbour is to get Government funding to help safeguard its future.

The dilapidated wooden jetty at Tweed Dock in Berwick is receiving money from the Coastal Community Fund.

The project is led by Alan Irving, chief executive of Berwick Harbour Commissioners.

The plans will secure the Tweed dock jetty and groyne, safeguarding the future of the port of Berwick and the 10 jobs presently supported there, with plans to create up to 70 more jobs once the project is completed.

Berwick presently provides port facilities to a range of local producers and employers, including Simpsons Malt.

The future of the port had been under threat, as the Victorian jetty’s condition has deteriorated and now needs to be replaced to ensure the future of the port, and create additional capacity.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “I am delighted the Minister has ensured that the Berwick Jetty project has secured Coastal Communities funding – it is thanks to the hard work of Alan Irving and his team, that their deserving application has been granted approval.

“This is a real boost for Berwick’s future and the town’s ability to attract investment and create jobs in the future. I would like to thank the Coastal Communities Minister, Andrew Percy MP, for allowing me to meet him to explain in person the benefits of this scheme and its importance to Berwick and for coming here today to make the announcement so he can see for himself the benefit it will bring to the town.”

The new jetty and groyne will enable the port to attract larger vessels and expand its ability to secure vital new contracts. The project is scheduled to begin next summer, and to be completed by September 2019.

Coastal Communities Minister Andrew Percy will be in Berwick later to formally make the announcement.

Coastal communities in the Northern Powerhouse are set to benefit from a £20million cash boost.

Piers, promenades and coastal paths are some of over a dozen exciting new projects set to create new jobs, attract tourists and boost economic growth for their local areas.

This latest investment is part of a wider £40million fund, supporting over 30 projects up and down the coast. It delivers on the government’s manifesto commitment to support fishing and coastal communities, and create an economy that works for everyone.

The funding is helping coastal tourism regain its position as England’s largest holiday sector. With one third of all domestic overnight trips made to the coast, coastal tourism is now worth £8billion to the economy each year.

Mr Percy said: “We’re putting the wind in the sails of over a dozen major projects along the Northern coast line.

“From a new conference centre for Blackpool to a beach front entertainment venue for Cleethorpes, this funding will help make sure our northern seaside towns flourish.”