Major funding boost for maternity service

A team of health staff will be able to help improve experiences of care for mothers-to-be in Northumberland following a funding award.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is one of only three organisations in the country to receive £50,000 for an innovative project to gather women’s feedback about giving birth.

The money, from NHS England’s Maternity Challenge Fund, will see the trust set up a birth reflection pathway and collect feedback from women having their baby at The Northumbria hospital near Cramlington.

The trust will use this feedback to signpost women to medical and psychological support if required and shape bespoke training for midwifery teams to improve care.

Women having their baby will have the opportunity to share their feedback in real-time while they are still in hospital.

Annie Laverty, director of patient experience at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “As one of only three organisations nationally to be awarded this funding, we are naturally delighted that our bid has been successful.

“A new arrival in the family is a very precious time and yet giving birth can provide very different experiences for women depending on the circumstances.

“This is such an important aspect of our care and we’re very keen to understand how women and their partners view their birthing experience.

“It will provide us with invaluable insight in order to improve care, support our staff and develop our service.”