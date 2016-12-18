Major international award for police team

Northumbria Police’s Operation Dragoon team won a prize at the Prince Michael International Road Safety ceremony, which honoured the work of road-safety professionals from around the world.

The team was presented with a Safer Road Users Award by Prince Michael of Kent at the Savoy Hotel in London last week.

Guests from a number of countries gathered to recognise the efforts in 2016 – with professionals all working towards a Decade of Action to make the roads safer for all.

The members of the Northumbria Police team were praised for their innovative approach to intelligence gathering and risk grading to ensure that those who pose the most danger to the road using public are identified and managed quickly.

This model has sparked interest from other forces, with some already replicating the model.

Sgt Phil Patterson, who leads the team, said: “I’m extremely proud of the team, who have shown outstanding commitment and forward-thinking with their ideas.

“They work tirelessly and passionately to help keep the roads of our region safe and it is only right that they be recognised for their efforts.”

He added: “It was a pleasure to meet His Royal Highness and he was genuinely interested in the work we are doing.

“I also had a brief chat with Andrew Jones, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Transport. He was also keen to learn more about Operation Dragoon and we hope to continue that conversation with him soon.”