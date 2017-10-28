Major renovation project in East Wing area of hall

An award-winning Northumberland hotel has announced a £250,000 refurbishment of its wedding spaces.

The significant investment will transform the rooms in the East Wing at Matfen Hall – including the Great Hall, Terrace Room and Sir Edward’s Bar – to create luxurious surroundings highlighting the original features of this historic venue.

It has employed interior designers and architects Space ID to manage the project, which couples the impressive, historic features of the hotel with luxurious, modern features.

The renovations include emphasising the theatrical space in the Great Hall by creating a virtual firework display of contemporary lighting on the original oak ceiling.

Bernard Bloodworth, managing director of Matfen Hall, said: “We are very excited to announce the upcoming refurbishment of our East Wing.

“We pride ourselves in being at the forefront of the hotel industry and recognised that some of our public areas needed updating to make the most of the wonderful, original features of the hotel.

“We have decided to make a huge investment to modernise these spaces, while retaining the historic features of the hotel, to appeal to more couples and create the unique and impressive feel that you would expect on your special day.”

At Sir Edward’s Bar, guests will be greeted with textured wall finishes in rich blues and greens, accented with artisan brass metalwork and Italian marble to provide a relaxing and intimate space for socialising.

The renovations in the Terrace Room will include bespoke gold ring seats and traditional Versailles timber flooring panels, while the original Jacobean windows will frame the spectacular backdrop of Matfen Hall’s gardens and golf course.

Marc Hardy, project manager at Space ID, said: “We have worked closely with both the amazing team at Matfen and Sir Hugh and Lady Blackett to create not just a ‘pretty’ interior, but an experience.

“The design team and I at Space ID have continued to accentuate the jaw dropping moments in the East Wing and combined them with a touch of the modern.

“A slick contemporary cocktail lounge leads from the Great Hall to the truly magnificent Terrace Room, with the backdrop of the Matfen grounds through the windows.

“A subtle mix of luxury, with crystal cut mirror flanked with neutral pastel shades.”

For more information about the refurbishment, call 01661 886500 or visit www.matfenhall.com