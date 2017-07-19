Man and woman remanded over attempted murder charge

A man and woman have appeared in court for the first time to face a charge of attempted murder after another man was found seriously injured in a field at Cresswell on Monday, July 10.

Richard James Spottiswood, 33, of Canterbury Way in Fellgate, Jarrow, and Lucy Burn, 29, of Burns Close, South Shields, appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

They were remanded in custody until their next court appearance, which will be at Newcastle Crown Court on the morning of Monday, August 14.