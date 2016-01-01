Search
News

Man arrested in North Tyneside over allegations of deliberately infecting men with HIV

News
From left, Keith Liddell, CEO of The Inn Collection Group, Coun Dave Ledger and Coun Grant Davey open The Commissioners Quay Inn at Blyth.

NORTHUMBERLAND BUSINESS AWARDS: Winning ‘benefited our firm’

News
Northumbria Police Chief Inspector Helena Barron at HMP Northumberland with prison director Tony Simpson.

Police and prison working together to offer support

News
Each tutor group at Ponteland High School provided food and presents for the Christmas hampers. Some will be shared with Syrian families in the Northumberland and Newcastle areas and the others were given to Metro Radios Cash for Kids appeal.

Pupils provide food and presents for needy children

News

Top-of-the-toilets joy for shopping centre

News

School forms a French connection

News

Teenager takes mum on celebration flight

News

Festive period bin collection dates

News
Balfour Beatty receives its project of the year award for the work it did on Morpeth's flood alleviation scheme. Left to right, Stephen Semple (Balfour Beatty), Phil Welton and Vanessa Collins (Environment Agency), Stephen Marshall (chairman, CECA NE), Jenny Connell and Paul Stainer (both Environment Agency), Ruth Bendall (Northumberland County Council), Neil Beck (Balfour Beatty), Dorian Latham (JBA Consulting) and Bryan Ellis (global engineering consultants CH2M).

Award for main flood scheme contractor

News
From left, Coun Ian Lindley, Leanne Beattie from Active Northumberland, Hayley Brown and Mary Ormston from Isos Housing.

Construction work kick-off for scheme

News

Road re-opened after collision incident in Northumberland town

News
The bus stops on the A1 at Tritlington, which were installed earlier this year but may be lost during dualling.

School fears among options for dualled A1

News 1
St Leonard's Bridge

Another landmark reached on Morpeth bypass scheme

News 1
Resurfacing roadworks on the A1 in Northumberland.

Planned roadworks on A1 and A19 in the North East

News
SENRUG chairman Dennis Fancett is pictured at Morpeth Railway Station. Picture by Simon Williams.

Extra train services for Morpeth start this weekend

News

Car damaged after being covered in corrosive substance

Crime
News from Northumbria Police

Don’t make it easy for festive burglars

News
Members of Northumbria Polices Operation Dragoon team received a Safer Road Users Award at the ceremony.

Major international award for police team

News
Police officers and Forestry Commission staff taking part in the operation.

Operation Checkpoint chalks up another success

News 1

Mascot created in Ryan’s mind to visit town school

News
William Leech Campus pupils, including Evie Whitfield and Maddie Johnson at the front, Park View residents, Isos staff and local councillors.

Colourful creations are on display in housing scheme

News
Northumberland College Foundation Academy students and tutors working outdoors in Kirkley Halls walled garden. Picture by Trevor Walker.

College’s new academy will benefit groups of teenagers

News
Brought to you by the Morpeth Herald.

School praised by Chinese teachers

News
Abbie Emery, Tara Blyth, John Strasenbugh, Laura Brown, Luke Shears, and Cassey Kinghorn.

Youth election results announced as thousands cast their vote

News

NORTHUMBERLAND BUSINESS AWARDS: Winning ‘benefited our firm’

News
re:heat co-founders and directors Neil Harrison and Ben Tansey.

County estate set for green energy switch

News
Tritilington YFC after dinner speaking team, Will Howie, Tim Michie, Edward Dungait, Simon Michie, Sarah Middleton, Guy Middleton, Amanda Pigg.

Bumper year for young farmers

Business

Contractor for new council HQ announced

News 3
Morpeth Clock Tower.

2016 will be the year we voted Brexit

News
Abbie Emery, Tara Blyth, John Strasenbugh, Laura Brown, Luke Shears, and Cassey Kinghorn.

Youth election results announced as thousands cast their vote

News
Brought to you by the Morpeth Herald.

Get more details on major modifications

News
The proposed boundaries, with Morpeth in the new Hexham and Morpeth constituency; the disappearance of the Wansbeck constituency; and Ponteland East and Stannington in the Newcastle North West constituency.

Varied constituency proposals

News 1

Council staff on standby for windy weather

News
Children get involved in the Adopt an Acorn project.

From the little acorns, mighty oaks will grow

News
Northumberland County Councils Chris Slaughter, Bolam Lake 200 development officer, Coun Alan Sambrook and Coun Ian Swithenbank.

National Tree Week marked at Bolam

News
Brought to you by the Morpeth Herald.

Expanding Morpeth’s sewer network

News 1

Festive designs raise awareness and funds

News
MND campaigner Colin Hardy, with Coun Susan Dungworth; Coun Grant Davey, council leader; Julie Compton, campaigns manager north for the MNDA; Coun Scott Dickinson; and Kathryn Sheldon, regional fund-raiser for the MNDA.

Northumberland County Council adopts MND Charter

News
Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh.

Opportunity for hospitals to help smokers quit

News
Ponteland Leisure Centre.

Memberships on increase, says provider

News
Picture by Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Further calls to raise alcohol unit prices

News