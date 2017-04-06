Man dies on building site in Northumberland

A 49-year-old man who died on a building site in north Northumberland has been named.

Martin Hakin, from Choppington, died in Beadnell last Wednesday.

Northumbria Police said: “Emergency services were called to a building site in Beadnell by the caravan park on The Links in Northumberland at 3.55pm on Wednesday, March 29, following reports of a workman with injuries.

Officers attended and found a 49-year-old man with a serious neck injury. He was treated by ambulance staff but sadly died at the scene.”

The death is now being dealt with by the coroner. An inquest has been opened and adjourned.

There is believed to be no third party involvement in the death.