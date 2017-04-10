Man’s body found in Morpeth park

A body was found in the early hours of yesterday morning at one of Morpeth’s main visitor attractions.

It is not thought that there was any third-party involvement in the death.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 5.29am on Sunday, police were informed that the body of an adult male had been found in Carlisle Park, Morpeth.

“There is believed to be no third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”