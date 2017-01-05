Many deals secured at industrial estates in county

Newcastle-based HTA Real Estate has completed a string of deals in Northumberland in recent weeks – including a few in Morpeth.

The industrial property specialists secured the letting of a 25,919 sq ft warehouse unit on Coopies Lane Industrial Estate to global seatbelt manufacturer IMMI Ltd, which has re-located from Cramlington.

The firm has also completed the sale of two further properties on the estate, a 3,054 sq ft unit to the Vauxhall dealership Davidsons of Morpeth to allow for expansion and a 79,052 sq ft warehouse facility to NB Clark, a construction and plant services company, which required the additional space to complement its existing depot on Coopies Lane.

Elsewhere in Northumberland, HTA has been instructed to market the existing industrial buildings at Lynefield Park – the site of the former Alcan smelter.

It was set up after the closure of the Rio Tinto facility.

Russell Taylor, director at HTA Real Estate, said: “We are delighted to have secured these deals in quick succession on behalf of a number of clients.

“Northumberland is a large county and the south eastern corner benefits from particularly good road links and continues to be popular with industrial and quasi retail occupiers.”