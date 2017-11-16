Many residents have say on town’s future

Hundreds of people have had their say on Morpeth’s future – and there is still time for residents to give their views online.

More than 300 visitors attended Morpeth Town Hall last Friday to share their ideas on a masterplan for the future redevelopment of the town.

Nearly 200 more people have so far filled in the online survey.

The survey – which can be accessed via bit.ly/future morpeth – asks questions about how services can best be delivered to local residents and seeks ideas on the future ‘look and feel’ of Morpeth.

It is open until 8pm on Monday.

Following the turnout at the Morpeth session, Northumberland County Council is looking into how similar sessions could be carried out in other parts of the county.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for economic development, said: “We were delighted with the engagement and feedback from the masterplanning session. There were some great ideas put forward.

“The pursuit of a masterplan for the town was a recommendation of the Morpeth Neighbourhood Plan. Once completed, it will help developers understand how we want the Morpeth of the future to look and inform the better use of council-owned land.

“We know other areas are keen to see similar exercises take place and we’re calling for bodies such as town and parish councils to come forward, as Morpeth did, with ideas on the future development of their areas.”

Interested town and parish councils are asked to email strategicestates@northumberland.gov.uk