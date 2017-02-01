Maritime charity is on the lookout for new volunteers

A nautical charity that operates across the North East has opened its doors and is recruiting new volunteers.

The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) has 25 active units around the coasts and estuaries of the UK.

The organisation’s aims are to help to keep the UK’s maritime tradition alive by training and delivering practical seamanship and engineering skills.

These skills are put to good use in the community at events such as the successful Tall Ships regatta in Blyth last summer and at times when called upon by the appropriate authorities.

The regatta saw members of the Northumbria Unit provide support to the event’s organisers.

It employed Tyne Spirit, its 21ft patrol boat, effectively in a variety of roles such as general patrolling, marshalling exclusion zones, and talking to the public about the organisation.

Head of unit, volunteer officer Angela Carrington, said: “At Blyth, we all worked well as a team and we did exactly what we were requested to do.

“Now however, it’s time for us to grow the unit so that we can attend more events and utilise our vessels more often.”

For more details about the Northumbria Unit of the MVS, call volunteer officer Keith Newman on 07814 397951.