MARKET: Need to look at expansion

Given Nic Best’s years of support to the Farmers’ Market in Morpeth, I hope he is able to lobby the town council to be more positive in its support of the market, given the expansion of the town with new housing.

If Morpeth’s brand of being an historical market town is to mean something in 2017 and beyond, then the often talked about plans to expand the market need to be looked at.

If you compare the space for stalls with Ashington, Alnwick and especially Blyth, Morpeth’s Market Place is clearly limited.

All of the interest groups in the town need to consider the best alternative to help make the market an increasingly important visitor attraction.

I assume there is a target date for the completion of work on the new cycle path/pavement improvement work down from Stobhill. So far the work appears to be progressing in sections.

The work at the entrance to Shields Road, once the old cricket field corner, seems to be a step forward from what was there originally.

Hopefully, given what it is costing, Coun Beynon will be keeping on top of things as it’s important that the work is delivered to time and budget and meets its goals.

I agree with Coun Andrew Tebbutt that Ron Forster was an excellent Deputy Mayor.

He would have been an excellent Mayor, given his years of hard work and commitment to all who go to St George’s Church.

Robert Pollard

Northbourne Avenue

Morpeth