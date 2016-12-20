Mascot created in Ryan’s mind to visit town school

A Morpeth boy was the king of a national design competition for a deaf health charity.

And the new Kampala the lion mascot, made from Ryan Rong’s drawing, will be visiting the town’s middle schools to take part in a special performance.

Ryan Rongs winning design.

Kampala will be used at events and to help raise awareness of SignHealth’s sign2sing fund-raising activity. Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools and Technology Colleges are among those across the UK that get involved with this initiative.

Ryan was a Newminster pupil when he entered the competition. He now attends King Edward VI School.

He said: “I was really pleased and I couldn’t believe it when I found out that I was the winner.

“I really enjoyed being part of sign2sing at Newminster in the past two years.”

Newminster and Chantry pupils will be performing the sign2sing 2017 song, Together, with Kampala the lion on Thursday, January 12.

As in previous years, they will learn a specially written song with signs and use the activity as a platform to raise funds for SignHealth.

Susie Norbury, the charity’s director of fund-raising, said: “Everyone at SignHealth loved Ryan’s lion, which we thought looked very bright and friendly.”