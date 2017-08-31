Meet Northumbria Police's new puppies

A pack of adorable puppies have started a journey to become fully-qualified police dogs with Northumbria Police.

Seven German shepherds, aged between 10 and 17 weeks; a 14-month-old cocker spaniel; a four-month-old Labrador; and a six-month-old spaniel-Labrador-cross have all joined the Dog Section in the hope of becoming the next crime-busting pooch.

Travis

Hand-picked because of the traits needed to be a police dog, they will now be homed with a Northumbria Police dog handler to guide them through their training.



Over the next few months they will be put through a series of drills that will prime them for a career of tackling criminals and reducing crime across the North East.



But for the first part of their training they will need a bit of help from the public, as their handlers get ready to introduce them to the people they serve.

The pack are set to meet the people of Newcastle as their handlers look to familiarise them with large crowds and a busy city centre.



Between 1pm and 3pm on Monday, a selection of the pups will be joined by their handlers at Monument where they will get a taste of the Geordie culture.

They are called Storm, Stella, Targa, Tala, Becks, Bracken and Dude.



Northumbria Police Sergeant Julie Neve, said: "We are delighted to introduce the puppies to the Force and they now have a long journey ahead to become fully-qualified dogs.



"The hard work starts with these type of meet-and-greets as it is really important for the puppies to get used to big crowds at an early age.



"We thought the best way to do that was for them to meet the Geordie people and get a sample of what a busy day in Newcastle city centre looks like.

"Last year we did a similar thing with our last puppy litter and they have gone from strength to strength with many of them now fully-licenced police dogs. Hopefully this pack will see the same success."

Weather pending, the stand will be set up around 1pm and the pups will be around for a couple of hours before they are taken back home to have some rest and relaxation before their training begins.



Following the meet and greet, the @NPDogSection Twitter account will be documenting their training and sharing updates and photos of their progress.

Stella