Memorial book at Co-op Funeralcare

In recognition of the many families who are missing their dad, Co-op Funeralcare in Morpeth has created a tribute opportunity for those wishing to reflect on happy memories in the run-up to Father’s Day, June 18.

A memorial book is now available at the Manchester Street premises for people to write their thoughts and commemorations, which staff hope will offer comfort on what will be a poignant day for many people.

Viki Rogers, admin arranger at Co-op Funeralcare in Morpeth, said: “Father’s Day is a time for us to thank dads, not only for all that they do for us today, but also everything they have meant to us in our lives.”

“Our funeral homes are at the very heart of local communities, supporting families during very difficult times.

“We know that for many bereaved families, Father’s Day can be a stark reminder that their loved one is no longer here and so in recognition of this, we wanted to offer these families a personal way to remember their dad on this special day.”

People can write in the memorial book during opening hours – 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

For more information, call 01670 512277.