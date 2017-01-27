Mental health awareness presentation at Pont venue

A Ponteland family has organised a local event to highlight an initiative that was set-up months after the death of a much-loved resident.

The awareness presentation will be given by Tyneside and Northumberland Mind on Wednesday, February 15. It has been developed using the Sally Allan Fund – half of the £25,000 raised by Sally’s family for the charity.

It aims to provide information, including about common mental health problems, so that individuals feel more confident and empowered to speak up and ask for advice, support and the treatment they need.

Another aspect is to make people aware of the importance of self care for the prevention of mental health problems, or to stop them relapsing.

Mrs Allan 59, went missing from her home on Boxing Day 2015.

Her disappearance sparked a huge search, before her body was recovered from water near Riverside Quay at Tyne Dock West in South Shields on February 3, 2016.

Her husband Gordon said: “The people of Ponteland have generously donated to the Sally Allan Fund.

“Launched at the end of October, Tyneside and Northumberland Mind are now giving the free mental health awareness presentation to businesses and organisations across the region.

“It has been well received, particularly by younger people wanting to know more and those with a mental health issue who have been encouraged by the support shown by friends and colleagues.”

The 45-minute presentation will take place in St Mary’s Church Hall, Thornhill Road, from 7pm.

Mrs Allan had a passion for supporting children and young adults with learning disabilities.

She enjoyed the outdoors and one of her favourite walks with her husband was through the Bluebell Woods in Morpeth every spring.